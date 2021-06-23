11-year-old strangled to death by dupatta while making dance video

Surat: A 11-year-old girl died after being strangled with a ‘dupatta’ while shooting a dancing video at her house in the Jadakhadi neighbourhood of Mahidharpura. The girl was found hanging from the iron window grill at her home on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Mahidharpura police station registered a case of an accidental fatality.

According to the police, her parents had left for work after advising her not to leave the house and look after her brother. The boy was playing in the home when the father, who works as a security guard of a building in the same area, returned late in the evening, while the girl was standing numb by the window. The girl was unconscious and did not react to her father’s calls. The man rushed the child to SMIMER Hospital right away, where she was pronounced dead, before being admitted.

The medical officials alerted the police because her death seemed suspicious. ‘Prima facie it seems that she got strangled because of the cloth she had tied on the grill while dancing. Her parents told us that she used to like dancing and would record her dance videos,’ said a police officer. A number of her dance videos were also found on her father’s phone.

RK Dhuliya, inspector of Mahidharpura police station stated, ‘We are waiting for a detailed postmortem report and forensic investigation report to know the cause of death, but when her father saw her, the cloth was entangled around her neck.’