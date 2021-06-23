2 killed,14 injured in a blast

Lahore: Two people were killed and 14 others were injured in a blast in Lahore in Pakistan on Wednesday. As per reports, the blast took place near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, co-founder of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD). The police are trying to find out the reason behind the blast.

‘Our investigators and officials from bomb disposal squad are working to find out any clue to what exactly happened’, city police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar told reporters.

No militant group has claimed responsibility of the blast.