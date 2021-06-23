Air strike on a market kills 43

Addis Ababa: At least 43 people were killed in an air strike on a busy market in Tigray village of Togoga in Ethiopia. The Tigray region in the country is witnessing a fierce battle since last November between the Ethiopian Army and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the region’s former ruling party. Hundreds of thousands of people in the region were displaced and affected by the conflict.

Ethiopian military did not confirm nor deny the incident, military spokesperson however admitted that the forces do carry out air strikes but do not target civilians. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the head of a government task force on Tigray did not respond to requests for comment on the incident.

Also Read:Terrorist threat to Idukki dams ; CCTV Monitoring in state capital and Cheruthoni

Voting to elect the members of national and regional parliaments were held in the country on Monday. Voting was not held in the Tigray region due to the ongoing conflict.