Audi e-tron Electric SUV set to launch in India soon

We finally have a launch date for the Audi e-tron electric SUV, the brand’s first all-electric offering in India, after a long wait. The new e-tron will go on sale in the country on July 22, 2021, competing in the segment with rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace. The launch of the e-tron was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic, but it will still take place next month.

In India, the new Audi e-tron will be available in two body styles: SUV and Sportback. The former will be the first to be introduced in the country. The Audi e-tron features strong design elements such as a massive single-frame grille, Matrix LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and a conventional roofline as opposed to the Sportback’s coupe-like sloping roofline.

Wraparound LED taillights are connected end-to-end on the rear profile. The dual-tone treatment extends to the bumper as well as the alloy wheel design. The Audi e-Tron SUV will be powered by two electric motors producing 265 kW (355 bhp) and 561 Nm of peak torque. In boost mode, this increases to 300 kW (408 bhp) and 664 Nm. The electric offering has a top speed of 200 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds.