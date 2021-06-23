Breaking news: PM to chair Cabinet meet today

New Delhi: The Union Government is scheduled to meet today. The meet comes amidst the considerations of a possible cabinet reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

As per the media, several senior leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia can be included in the Central government.

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary BL Santosh’s visit to Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections will come to an end today. He discussed the 2022 election strategy with UP BJP leaders. CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were present in the meeting of the cabinet ministers of the UP Government.