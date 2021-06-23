BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops India’s first official worldwide singles chart

New Delhi: BTS, a Korean pop band, continues to be at the top of the charts. The Indian Music Industry (IMI) has issued its first-ever International Top 20 Singles Charts India, with BTS’ Butter topping the list.

Streaming data of foreign singles were used to compile the charts. BMAT, a worldwide music technology pioneer, gathers and consolidates data from three of the country’s major international DSPs (Digital Service Providers) – Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music – every week from Friday to Thursday.

The IMI Charts committee, which includes specialists from record labels such as Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Times Music, and Warner Music Group, reviews the Top 20 chart.

BTS’ Butter is the band’s second English single, which broke all records, as it released internationally on June 21.

The song also continues to be at the top of the Billboard music charts for the fourth week in a row. With Dynamite, a remix of Savage Love (Laxed -Siren Beat), and Life Goes On, the group topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.