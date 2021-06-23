Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested

Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was apprehended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kaskar was arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited substances from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, according to reports.

The NCB arrested drug peddler Haris Khan earlier this month for alleged links to gangster Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim. The central agency stated that it would investigate Khan’s role in a drug case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

Khan was arrested by police following raids by an NCB team in suburban Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Bandra. He was arrested in connection with the Chinku Pathan drugs case, ‘but his role in the drug case linked to Rajput’s death will also be investigated.’

Pathan, a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim and a relative of late mafia don Karim Lala, was arrested in Navi Mumbai in January this year after the agency busted a drug trafficking ring.