Delhi University publishes revised academic calendar for it’s students

New Delhi: The Delhi University had published today, the revised academic calendar with details on the commencement of the new academic session and exams for the students of the first year. According to the calendar, the new session for the students in the first year will begin on August 31. The exams will be carried between August 12 and 24, following which there will be a semester break of six days.

A preparatory break will be given to students from August 3 to August 11, during which practical examinations will be held. The online classes for the students were interrupted between May 4 and May 16 in view of the surge in Covid cases across the country. Further information can be collected from the DU website, du.ac.in.

On Tuesday, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri met the DU officials to discuss the opening of a college for students from rural areas in south Delhi. ‘Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament, visited DU to discuss progress on opening of a college for rural areas in south Delhi. He met the VC, DSC, estate officer, Dean Works and officers of the engineering department. He promised to help DU in facilitating progress in this endeavor,’ the varsity tweeted.