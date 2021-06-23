Enforcement Directorate summons 3 prominent fashion designers of India

New Delhi: Fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar have been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record their statements regarding payments made to them by a politician in Punjab some years ago.

An ED source related to the inquiry said, ‘A notice has been sent to the three fashion designers to appear before the ED.’

According to the source, the three designers were settled in cash by the politician for designing the dresses for a wedding ceremony a few years back. ‘And there was no record of the cash transaction in their IT returns. So they have been called to present their side,’ the source said. However, the source did not mention the politician.

Malhotra, Mukherjee and Kumar, are well-known for their designer collection in India as well as in other countries. Their designs are often worn by many corporates and Bollywood personalities.