Give a healthy twist to your regular samosa

In India, monsoon means hot tea and fried snacks. The humble samosa is the perfect answer to evening food cravings for most Indians as the rain pours down. Who wouldn’t want a bite of dough pockets stuffed with spicy potato masala and deep-fried? This delectable snack has been given various twists over time, and the traditional potato mixture filling has been replaced with other delectable ingredients.

While the original recipe is still a classic, we’re not opposed to a flavorful addition to the samosa family. This monsoon, surprise your family and friends with these five unique and healthy samosa recipes!

Baked Raw Banana Samosa

Use raw bananas instead of potatoes to add a nutritious twist to samosas. A variety of spices can be used to make the baked snack. The golden-brown pieces go well with sauce and tea.

Chocolate Samosa

If you want to turn the classic snack into a dessert, try this recipe. It’s the ideal recipe for anyone who has a sweet tooth. The filling contains dry fruits as well as chocolate blocks. Because of the ghee, the deep-fried crispy dough tastes delicious.

Moong Dal Samosa

It’s a lighter take on the samosa. It doesn’t skimp on flavor and is a quick snack to whip up when you’re in a hurry. It’s a delicious side dish to go with tea or coffee, made with soaked green grams and spices.

Baked Paneer Samosa

Here’s yet another delicious samosa recipe. Crushed paneer, onions, garlic, ginger, red chilies, and peas make up the filling. It tastes best when accompanied by a spicy green chutney.

Noodle Samosa

Do you enjoy both noodles and samosas equally? Combine the two. This modern-day samosa recipe is suitable for both children and adults. Carrots, capsicum, cabbage, and soy sauce are the main ingredients.