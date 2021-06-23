Commodity Market: Gold prices rise again today

Mumbai: The price of precious metals surged again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the price of August gold futures is at Rs.47,000 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged by 0.46% to Rs.67,823 per kilogram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was up by 0.1% to US dollar 1780.06 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver edged higher by 0.2% at US dollar 25.80 per ounce while platinum mounted 0.1% to US dollar 1,080.63.