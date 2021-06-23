‘Modi Hai, Miracle Hai’: Congress leader P.Chidamabaram over drop in vaccination figures

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Finance Minister minister P. Chidambaram took a swipe at the union government over the decrease in the vaccination figures. The Congress leader accused that the government hoarded vaccines to get the world record.

‘Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world ‘record’ of vaccinations on a ‘single day’. I am sure the ‘feat’ will find a place in the Guinness book of records,’ tweeted Chidambaram.

Also Read: Breaking news: PM to chair Cabinet meet today

‘ Who knows, there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government. ‘Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai’ must now read ‘Modi Hai, Miracle Hai’, said the Congress leader in another tweet.

Who knows, there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government ‘Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai’ must now read ‘Modi Hai, Miracle Hai’ — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 22, 2021

On Monday, the country set a new world record by administering 88 lakh Covid vaccines. But the number has slipped to 54 lakhs on Tuesday. Earlier many opposition party leaders had accused that many states like Madhya Pradesh had hoarded vaccine doses for days to achieve the record on Monday. Of the top 10 states which administered the most doses of vaccines, seven were ruled by BJP.