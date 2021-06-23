Mumbai: Patient bitten by rat in a hospital, Civic Body orders probe

Mumbai: A patient at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai was bitten by a rat near his eye, on Tuesday, prompting the City Mayor to order a probe. The incident was confirmed by officials at the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in Suburban Ghatkopar, however, the officials stated the injuries were ‘superficial’ and the patient’s eye was unharmed.

Srinivas Yellappa, 24, had undergone eye surgery at the hospital, where he suffered rat bites, said his relative, who revealed the incident to the public.

Dr. Vidya Thakur, dean, Rajawadi Hospital, said, ‘An occurrence like this should never have happened. The patient’s injuries are minor, still, they could have been prevented. There is no threat to the sight, but injuries are being treated at our hospital.’

‘The ward (where the incident occurred) is on the ground floor. Despite being instructed not to, some people throw garbage on hospital premises.’ Dr. Thakur speculated that it could have drawn rats to the area. She stated the hospital administration will take every precaution to avoid similar accidents.

Srinivas’s sister told the reporters, ‘When I went to see my brother in the hospital, I saw an injury to his left eye. I reported the injury to the authorities. After that, my brother was moved to a different bed and his wound was treated.’

After meeting the patient, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has ordered a probe into the incident. ‘The intensive care unit should be on the ground floor for convenience. Though proper precautions were taken, the incident of a rat biting a patient is a serious issue,’ Pednekar remarked.