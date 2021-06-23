Narcotics smuggler gunned down by BSF

Srinagar: Border Security Forces (BSF) shot a narcotics smuggler along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Security forces also recovered 27 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

BSF personnel patrolling the border outpost near Pansar area of Hiranagar sector noticed the smuggler trying to intrude. BSF shot him when he ignored their warning and tried to flee. The identity of the intruder is not yet ascertained.

On January 23, the BSF had found a 150-meter underground tunnel meant to infiltrate militants from Pakistan in the area.

Meanwhile, terrorists killed an inspector working in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday night. Militants opened fire at CID inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar near his residence in Srinagar while he was returning home after evening prayers.