Nokia allows employees to continue remote working

Stockholm: Nokia has announced that its employees can decide to work up to three days a week remotely with extended support for flexible working hours from January after its current work from home policy comes to an end in December.

At the end of the last year, the Finnish telecom equipment maker conducted a survey of its employees and a majority said they wanted to work two to three days per week remotely, up from an average of two days before the coronavirus pandemic. ‘The pandemic forced organizations to change. Technology gave people the tools to innovate. In many cases, the results have been too good to go back to the old way of doing things,’ Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said. The company, which had 92,000 employees in 130 countries at the end of 2020, said in March it would cut up to 10,000 jobs within two years to cut costs and improve its research capabilities.

Nokia intends to redesign offices so up to 70% of the space can be devoted to teamwork and meetings, reducing the workspaces. Nokia’s offices in Dallas, Singapore, and Budapest have already been reconfigured, with further sites supposed to be completed by the end of the year as Nokia follows companies worldwide in opting for more hybrid working in the wake of the pandemic.

Carmaker Renault and Stellantis, the creator of Peugeot and Citroen cars, has made arrangements with workers to allow employees to work from home for up to three days a week.