People without vaccination or immunity will have limited workplaces, says Kremlin

Moscow: On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that people who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 or those who did not have immunity would be unable to work in all workplaces in Russia and that those people could be discriminated against. ‘The reality is such that discrimination will inevitably set in. People without vaccination or immunity will not be able to work everywhere. It is not possible. It will pose a threat to those around them,’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Monday that the situation with the Coronavirus in some Russian regions was getting worse, adding that authorities were promoting regular vaccinations to halt a surge in new cases.

On Tuesday, Russia reported 546 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since February, as well as 16,715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the continuation of a dramatic rise authority have indicted on the new Delta variant.

The authorities are striving to influence and compel people to get vaccinated, offering those who do the chance to win new cars and flats, while threatening others who don’t with loss of earnings and dismissal.

The Kremlin on Friday criticized the increase in cases on people’s hesitation to have vaccinations and ‘nihilism’.

Russia has accepted four domestically-made vaccines and sold its flagship Sputnik V vaccine to many foreign countries.