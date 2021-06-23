Proud moment! Indian airport wins global award for service quality

New Delhi: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has won a global award for service quality. Airport Council International (ACI) Director-General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, in a statement announcing the recognition, said that the CIAL consistently delivered excellence in customer service by acquiring multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years.

‘The Cochin International Airport has consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple ASQ awards over five years during the past 10 years and is one of the only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year,’ he said.

The ACI, a global body of airport operators, established the Roll of Excellence recognition to those airports, which in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent service.

S Suhas, CIAL Managing Director, said that the ACIs service quality programs have been helping the airport officials to assure international standards in airport operations management and the Roll of Excellence honor is surely a gesture from the global organization accepting the CIALs commitment to the passengers.

‘We are grateful for this honor and this will give an impetus for our efforts to facilitate one of the best-in-class travel experiences for the passengers. We have won five ASQ awards consecutively in the last five years. The backing of the government of Kerala was tremendous,’ Suhas said.

The award would be given during the ACI customer Experience Global summit slated to be held on September 9, 2021, in Montreal, Canada.