Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends down

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended in red in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex slipped 283 points to close at 52,306. NSE Nifty ended at 15,687, down by 86 points.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative in BSE. 1,700 shares ended lower while 1,536 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products and Britannia Industries. The top losers in the market were Wipro, Shree Cements, JSW Steel, Divis Labs, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.