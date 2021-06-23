Taliban seizes Tajikistan border in Afganistan

Kunduz: A day after the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the US military could slow down its withdrawal from Afghanistan due to the gains made by the Taliban, media reported that the Taliban have captured Afghanistan’s main border crossing with Tajikistan. The development comes as Taliban and Afghan forces collided on Monday outside Kunduz city which was a former center of the militant outfit.

Kunduz is an important trade transit point between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Since the Taliban launched a major offensive last month, they claim to have annexed at least 50 districts as the U.S. announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the Taliban have continued their attacks and the situation in Afghanistan has continuously changed.

Kirby said that the US examines the situation ‘every single day’ and that decisions are made in ‘real time’.

According to the US, they had already handed over several bases to government troops even as they continued to support Afghan troops against the Taliban. Reports claim that at least 2,500 US troops are still in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues to make headway into the country.

On Monday, the Taliban had announced that it had seized Imam Sahib district amidst heavy fight with government forces.