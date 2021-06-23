‘Trust in news’: India ranks higher than US

India ranked 31 among the 46 media markets surveyed by Reuters Institute when it came to ‘trust in news’. The results were published on Wednesday in Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ)’s Digital News Report 2021. The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) provided logistical support to survey the Indian market. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s study focused on trust in news and included India for the first time in its main report.

Seventy-three percent of respondents in India use smartphones to access news, 82 percent get information from the Internet, including social media, and 63 percent get it from social media platforms like WhatsApp and YouTube. The ACJ and RISJ interviewed mainly English-speaking online news users, leaning toward affluent, younger, educated, and city-dwelling individuals. India is represented by a very small fraction of its population, and this cannot be said to represent the country as a whole.

Researchers found that trust in news is on the rise across the globe on average, but only 38 percent of Indians said that they trust the news as a whole. There is high trust among Indian news consumers for legacy print brands and government broadcasters. In terms of overall trust in news, Finland ranked first with 65 percent, while the US ranked last with 29 percent.