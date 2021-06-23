World Test Championship: New Zealand gains momentum against India

New Zealand are gaining momentum in their second innings against India on the Reserve Day (Day 6) of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday, having been set a target of 139 runs.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway are batting for New Zealand at the moment and are attempting to form a partnership. Meanwhile, India’s R Ashwin has taken a wicket. Earlier, India had been bowled out for 170 runs in 73 overs, with Rishabh Pant leading the way with 41 runs.

Except for Pant, no one in the Indian batting order could break the 20-run barrier, thanks to some excellent bowling from New Zealand. The New Zealand bowlers started Day 6 on a high note, with Kyle Jamieson dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Trent Boult also had three wickets, while Tim Southee had two. Meanwhile, Neil Wagner took a wicket.