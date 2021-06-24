Air India Express issues updated travel guidelines for passengers

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier of India, Air India Express has issued revised travel guidelines for passengers flying to Qatar.

As per the new travel protocols, all passengers travelling to Qatar must carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate from an ICMR-approved or a certified lab and proof of hotel reservation from a specific portal for the 10 days mandatory quarantine. The test must have been conducted within 48 hours prior to travel.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces new flight suspension

The passengers must also download the ‘Ehteraz app’. They must also carry copies of exceptional entry permits and filled-up undertaking and health assessment forms. Fully vaccinated passengers must have a printed copy of their vaccination certificate.