Air India to resume flight operations to UAE from June 24

Air India, India’s national carrier, will resume flight operations from the UAE on Thursday, weeks after the country suspended incoming flights from India due to an increase in coronavirus cases. The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced on June 19 that passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be allowed to travel to Dubai.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flights departing from Dubai will continue to operate from Dubai Terminal 2. Emirates Airlines began flight operations to India on June 23. The airline applauded the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to ensure the safety of passengers traveling to Dubai from India, South Africa, and Nigeria.

‘They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria, and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June,’ said Emirates.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, the UAE announced on April 24 that all incoming flights from India, both domestic and international, would be suspended.