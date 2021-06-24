Delta Plus is a ‘variant of concern’, India has 22 cases

After nearly two dozen cases were detected across the country, India declared a new coronavirus variant to be of concern. The variant AY.1, known locally as Delta Plus and first discovered in Europe, has been found in at least 22 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh states, according to India’s health ministry on Tuesday.

Delta Plus showed increased transmissibility, according to the ministry, and the three states were advised to increase testing. According to a ministry statement, ‘based on the recent findings of INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), the health ministry has alerted and advised Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh regarding the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 found in these states.’

The Delta Plus variant was formed as a result of a mutation in the Delta strain or B.1.617.2 variant, which was discovered in India and is thought to be the cause of a vicious second wave of the virus in the country. Experts have warned that the Delta Plus variant could spark a third COVID-19 outbreak in India.