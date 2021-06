Indian Railway announces resumption of more services: Full list of trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railway has announced the resumption of more train services. Western Railway Zone decided to resume the services of 17 pairs of special trains.

Passengers with a confirmed ticket will be allowed to board these trains. Railway urged all passengers to visit the Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for details.

Full list of trains:

02009/02010 Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special train will run from June 28 daily, except Sunday

02933/02934 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Special train will run daily from June 28

09013/09014 Bandra Terminus – Bhusaval Khandesh Special train will run from June 29 Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Train number 09043 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Special train will run from July 1 every Thursday,

09044 Bhagat Ki Kothi will run from July 2 every Friday.

09293 Bandra Terminus – Mahava Special train will run from June 30 every Wednesday

09294 Mahuva – Bandra Terminus will run from July 1 every Thursday.

02908 Hapa – Madgaon Special train will run from June 30 every Wednesday

02907 Madgaon – Hapa Special train will run from July 2 every Friday.

02944 Indore – Daund Special train will run from June 28 daily, except Wednesday

02943 Daund – Indore Special train will run from June 29 daily, except Thursday.

09241 Indore-Udhampur Special train will run from July 5 every Monday

09242 Udhampur – Indore Special train will run from July 7 every Wednesday

09260 Bhavnagar – Kochuveli Special train will run from June 29 every Tuesday

09259 Kochuveli – Bhavnagar will run from July 1 every Thursday.

09262 Porbandar – Kochuveli Special train will run from July 1 every Thursday

09261 Kochuveli – Porbandar Special train will run from July 4 every Sunday.

09263 Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special train will run from June 29 every Tuesday and Saturday

09264 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Porbandar will run from July 1 every Monday and Thursday.

09301 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Yasvantpur Special train will run from June 27 every Sunday

09302 Yasvantpur – Dr Ambedkar Nagar will run from June 29 every Tuesday.

09307 Indore – Chandigarh Special train will run from July 1 every Thursday

09308 Chandigarh – Indore will run from July 2 every Friday.

09325 Indore – Amritsar Special train will run from June 29 every Tuesday and Friday

09326 Amritsar – Indore Special train will run from July 1 every Thursday and Sunday.

09332 Indore – Kochuveli Special train will run from June 29 every Tuesday

09331 Kochuveli – Indore Special train will run from July 2 every Friday.

09337 Indore- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special train will run from June 27 every Sunday

09338 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Indore Special train will run from June 28 every Monday.