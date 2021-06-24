Microsoft launches ‘Windows 11’

New York: International tech-giant Microsoft has launched its latest operating system ‘Windows 11’. The chief product officer of Microsoft, Panos Panay did the honors at a virtual meet. As per reports, the new operating system will be available for testing to Windows Insiders next week and as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users.

Windows is the most used operating system. The last version Windows 10 which was launched in 2015, has almost a 1.3billion users.

Also Read: Smartphone and more from Google-Jio extended partnership

In the new version, the Start menu is situated in the center. Windows 11 is coming with widgets support and users will be able to use two apps side-by-side on Windows 11.