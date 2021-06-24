Plachimada Coco cola plant is now a 600-bed Covid hospital

Over two decades ago, a 34-acre plot of land in Palakkad made headlines when it was chosen as the site for a Coca-Cola plant, which had marked the soft-drink giant’s high-profile entry into Kerala. Due to massive agitation from the local residents who were upset about heavy pollution and groundwater exploitation, it had then garnered attention again in the media.

Finally, Coca-Cola closed the doors in 2004, and the location, near the hamlet of Plachimada, faded into obscurity. The plant will be in the spotlight again on Friday when the state government opens the doors to a new 600-bed Covid facility there. All it took was an idea — and one month, according to Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, whose Chittur constituency includes Plachimada.

‘A month ago, when Covid cases were spiking in Kerala, we were looking for premises to increase infrastructure for treatment. That was when some former employees of the plant suggested that I approach Coca-Cola with the idea of using the closed unit for a hospital. The company not only handed over the building, they also did the required repair work. The actual work of converting the plant into a hospital could be completed within two weeks,’ the Minister said.

Officials say the facility, built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, has 100 oxygen beds, 40 ICU beds, and 10 ventilators. ‘Ten pediatric beds have been made ready, anticipating that a third wave could affect children. The hospital also has a one-kilolitre oxygen tank. A dozen doctors have been appointed by the Health department… other medical staff will be hired with the support of local bodies,’ an official said.

According to Krishnankutty, the Health Department provided the infrastructure and medical equipment with help from the public and the region’s eight village panchayats. ‘Local residents, including small-time farmers, made financial contributions. And, for a week, day and night, around 300 volunteers worked to make the hospital a reality,’ he said.