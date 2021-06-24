Saudi Air Defence destroyed 5 explosives-laden drones

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed 5 explosives-laden drones targeting the country. The drones were launched by Iran-supported Houthi militants in Yemen.

The Saudi forces on Wednesday night intercepted a drone targeting Jazan. Later the Houthi militia launched 4 more drones targeting the southern parts of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has accused that the Houthi militants are deliberately targeting civilians in the country.

On Tuesday, the Saudi forces had intercepted a booby-trapped drone targeting Khamis Mushait. On Saturday, the Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed 17 explosive-laden drones.

Yemen is witnessing a bloody civil war since 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at Houthi militants. As per reports, more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.