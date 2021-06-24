Stock Market: Benchmark indices end in green

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended in green in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 52,699.00, higher by 392.92 points or 0.75%. NSE Nifty ended higher by 103.50 points or 0.66% at 15,790.50.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of the Bombay Stock Exchange was positive as 1,700 shares advanced while 811 declined.

The top gainers in the market were JSW Steel, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Shree Cements, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Titan, Power Grid, Cipla, NTPC, SBI Life, Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, Coal India and Indian Oil Corporation.