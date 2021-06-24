TMC MP shamed Indian culture by applying ‘sindoor’: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ‘shamed Indian tradition’ by wearing sindoor, addressing a guy as her spouse, and subsequently claiming she was not married, said West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday.

‘Nusrat Jahan is a woman MP. She has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor, addressing a man as her husband, and inviting the CM to her ‘boubhat’ (reception) and now she says she is not married,” media quoted Dilip Ghosh as saying. He also demanded TMC suspend Nusrat Jahan or that she resign from her position.

Dilip Ghosh had previously called Nusrat Jahan a ‘fake’ for her latest comments in which she stated that her marriage had no legal status in India because she got married in a Turkish ceremony.

Nusrat Jahan had released an official statement on June 9 claiming that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain was ‘invalid’, as their wedding in Turkey did not have any authentication, according to the Indian law.