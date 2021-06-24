Woman receives 150 Amazon packages she didn’t order

New York: A woman in New York was surprised when she got more than 150 Amazon packages that she had not purchased. Mask brackets were stuffed in the parcels. She is now giving the remaining merchandise to local hospitals.

The parcels started coming on June 5, according to Jillian Cannan. Her first assumption was that her business partner had placed an order for their studio. When she opened them to compress the boxes, however, she discovered mask brackets. No mask brackets had been ordered by her or her partner. When she double-checked the boxes, she noticed that her address was there, but not her name. She initially assumed the items were brought to her by accident, but as time went on, more shipments began to arrive.

As additional shipments began to come in increasing quantities, Cannan contacted Amazon. Before Amazon managed to sort out the mistake, Cannan said she got more than 150 shipments with thousands of mask brackets. Later, she was advised by the e-commerce business that the intended recipient will be receiving their own mask brackets and that she may retain the goods which had arrived at her house.

Cannan, who operates a DIY and creative business, decided to utilize the child-size brackets to make DIY mask kits for local hospitals to distribute to children. As a gesture of goodwill, Amazon will provide the remaining materials required for the DIY mask kits. She also stated that the adult-sized brackets will be provided to hospitals.