46th Anniversary of Emergency: PM lashes out at Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched severe criticism against Congress on Friday over the 46th anniversary of the Emergency. Prime Minister said that the dark days marked by the Emergency can never be forgotten.

‘The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution,’ tweeted Prime Minister.

Also Read: ‘People first want to enjoy freedom. If freedom is lost, then everything is lost’

‘This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy,’ he said in another tweet.

This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy. #DarkDaysOfEmergency https://t.co/PxQwYG5w1w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2021

The National Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It was in effect until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had earlier admitted that the Emergency was a mistake and what happened in that period was wrong.