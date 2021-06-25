Aerosol poisoning: Queensland man charged

Brisbane: A man has been charged with releasing an aerosol poison at a Queensland shopping center, causing respiratory reactions in six people. Police said the accused released an aerosol substance, believed to be a poisonous cough mixture, near a cafe at Eagleby Shopping Plaza on Saturday, June 19 around 1:15 pm(GST).

The substance caused six people to become sick, including a 54-year-old woman who was hospitalized.

On Wednesday, Eagleby police arrested a 36-year-old man at a home on Fryar Road. The man was charged with five counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of administering poison with intent to harm, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing drug utensils.

On July 14, he is scheduled to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court.