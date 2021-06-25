DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNewsNEWSNewsMobile Apps

China to operationalise first electric train in Tibet

Jun 25, 2021, 12:56 pm IST

Beijing: China is all set to launch the first electric railway in Tibet’s remote Himalayan area, linking Lhasa, the province capital, with Nyingchi, a strategically placed Tibetan border town near Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official media sources, the 435.5-kilometer Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway would be opened ahead of the ruling Communist Party of China’s (CPC) centenary celebrations on July 1.

Liu Yuxiang, Chief Engineer of the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway, was reported earlier by the state-run CCTV as claiming that the energy transmission procedure had been finished and tested.

After the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, the Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway entering Tibet. It will pass across the southeast corner of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the most geologically active places on the planet.

In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered authorities to speed up the building of a new railway line linking Sichuan Province and Nyingchi, Tibet, claiming that the new train line will be critical in maintaining border stability.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway begins in Chengdu, Sichuan Province’s capital, and passes via Ya’an before entering Tibet through Qamdo, cutting the distance from Chengdu to Lhasa in half.

