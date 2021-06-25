Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes

Kabul: A strong earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale has jolted Charikar in Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday. This was confirmed by the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 18.6 kilometers at 34.922 degrees north latitude and 69.069 degrees east longitude. No report of casualty, injury, or damage to property has been reported.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in parts of Delhi

The Hindu Kush range in Afghanistan has the world’s highest rates of deep earthquakes. The region is located on top of the meeting point for the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. It is termed by geologists as one of the most seismically hazardous regions on earth.