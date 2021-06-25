India successfully test fires Pinaka rocket: Video

Cuttack: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired Pinaka rocket. The updated version of the indigenously developed rocket was launched from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur in Odisha.

25 rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The new version of the rocket can destroy enemy targets at 45 kilometers.

The Pinaka rocket was developed jointly by DRDO’s Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL). The missile was manufactured with support from Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.