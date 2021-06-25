India successfully test fires Pinaka rocket: Video

Cuttack: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired Pinaka rocket. The updated version of the indigenously developed rocket was launched from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur in Odisha.
25 rockets were launched in quick succession against targets at different ranges. All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The new version of the rocket can destroy enemy targets at 45 kilometers.
The Pinaka rocket was developed jointly by DRDO’s Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL). The missile was manufactured with support from Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.
Continuing the development of #Artillery Rocket Systems,@DRDO_India Successfully Test Fired the extended range version of indigenously developed #Pinaka rocket from a MultiBarrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) on 24- 25June at Integrated Test Range,Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Zl1iMlUnr7
— Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) June 25, 2021
