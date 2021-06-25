Judo: Sushila Devi qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: In Judo, ace Indian player Sushila Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Games. Sushila Devi who has 989 points was selected to compete in the 48-kilogram category through the continental quota. She is placed 7th in the Asian list. The continental quotas are allotted based on a judoka’s ranking in the region. Asia has 10 quota slots.

Also Read: ‘Needed to feel loved’: King Khan on completing 29 years in Bollywood

She had won a silver medal in the women’s 48 kg weight category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow. This is her first-ever Olympics. Avtar Singh was the only Indian Judo player to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics.