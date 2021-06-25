Karnataka launches first-ever war room for animal welfare

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government inaugurated a first-of-its-kind animal welfare war room on Wednesday to reach out to dairy farmers, cattle breeders and improve livestock health and production.

The war room has been established at the Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (CAHVS) in Bengaluru. The authorities have also set up an animal welfare helpline number at the CAHVS at a cost of Rs 45 lakhs.

According to Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, the helpline, which will be open 24 hours a day, would aim to safeguard cattle from illness, natural catastrophes, and human-caused injury and abuse.

The department stated that the welfare helpline would take complaints, inquiries, or recommendations through phone, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and e-mail, and that daily statistics would be published on the department’s website.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the war room in Bengaluru on Wednesday after conducting a cow puja. ‘Animal husbandry contributes significantly to the country’s GDP,’ he stated.