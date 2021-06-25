Mason from Assam builds seaplane from scratch

Assam: Nurul Haque of Assam recently went popular after transforming an outdated Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini Sports Car. Pictures and videos of his invention went viral on the internet, establishing him as a local superstar. Hundreds of people visited his garage to see it for themselves.

Now, another man from the state, a mason by trade, has built a seaplane without any prior technical experience. Bubul Saikia, a native of Choraipani village in Assam’s Jorhat district, built a seaplane from the ground up despite having no professional training in the area. He had always wanted to soar high in the skies and had planned to build his own plane to make his dream come true.

He devoted his time and attention to this endeavour for the past two years and was finally able to make his dream come true. ‘To fulfill my dream, I have made a seaplane by spending my own money. I utilised the engine from a Bajaj Pulsar 220 in this seaplane. I have made other parts of the seaplane as well,’ Bubul Saikia said.

Bubul was usually preoccupied with his profession and couldn’t focus on building the seaplane but, now he is happy that he has finished its work. ‘I was busy working on my project in the morning and at night. I have spent around Rs 2 lakh on this project. I hope that I will be able to fly it soon. I felt so good when the seaplane first took off on water,’ Bubul Saikia added.