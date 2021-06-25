No Covid restrictions in this country from Saturday

Reykjavík: Iceland will be the first country in Europe to lift all Covid-19 safety measures. The Nordic island nation has successfully defeated the infection will lift all restrictions from Saturday.

This was announced by the health Minister Svandís Svavarsdótti on Friday. ‘We are restoring the society we are used to living in and which we have longed for,’ said the minister.

More than 87% of the people in the country have received their first dose of Covid vaccines. Till now, a total of 6637 people were infected in the country and the number of deaths due to the infection is 30. Iceland with a population of 360,000 has an infection incidence of just 1.6 per 100,000 inhabitants on a two-week average.