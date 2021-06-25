‘People first want to enjoy freedom. If freedom is lost, then everything is lost’: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee accused that the union government has tarnished the image of the country globally by scrapping Article 370 and worsening the Covid-19 situation. The TMC leader raised this allegation as the Prime Minister held a meeting with political party leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Why was it necessary to take away statehood? People first want to enjoy freedom. If freedom is lost, then everything is lost. This has not helped the country at all. Tourists could not go there for two years. It became a question of the country’s prestige. The autocracy has tarnished the country’s image, similar to what the Covid-19 vaccination drive has done,’ said Mamata Banerjee.

‘BJP is always trying to prove that only they are nationalistic and the rest are anti-nationals. If people raise their voices, they become terrorists? They (BJP) can’t manage vaccines and they don’t keep records of how many bodies are flowing down the River Ganges,’ added the West Bengal CM.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for early approval for Covaxin from World Health Organization.