SpiceJet, Vistara offers mega monsoon sale for its passengers

New Delhi: Airlines are offering huge monsoon offers to passengers taking domestic flights. Vistara Airlines has announced its 48-hour Monsoon Flash Sale across all three of its cabin classes, with one-way fares starting at Rs 1099. Budget airline SpiceJet has also announced its Mega Monsoon Sale, with fares starting at Rs 999. The limited inventory offer will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while black-out dates are applicable.

Vistara in a tweet said, ‘Announcing our Monsoon Sale! Enjoy attractive fares across our domestic network starting at ?1099/- all-in, for travel between 01-Aug-21 till 12-Oct-21. Book your tickets today. Hurry!’

SpiceJet through their Twitter handle announced, ‘SpiceJet’s Mega Monsoon Sale is here. And it’s raining offers. Enjoy domestic fares starting at ?999/- all-inclusive! What’s more; get a FREE flight voucher up to ?1000 & other exciting offers. Travel period: 1st August 2021 – 31st March 2022. The sale closes on 30th June. T&C Apply.’

Vistara Mega Monsoon Sale:

– Vistra’s 48-hour-only ‘Monsoon Sale’ is valid across its domestic network.

– One-way all-in fares start at Rs 1099 for Economy Class, Rs 2099 for Premium Economy, and Rs 5999 for Business Class.

– Bookings open from 00:01 hours on 24-June-2021 till 23:59 hours on 25-June-2021, for travel between 01-August-2021 and 12-October-2021 (blackout dates apply).

SpiceJet Mega Monsoon Sale:

– Domestic airfares starting at Rs 999 all-inclusive.

– Booking period from June 25 to June 30, 2021.

– Travel period from August 1 to March 31, 2022.