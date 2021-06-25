State government announces new relaxations in restrictions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka state government issued new guidelines in state. The government has relaxed some restrictions imposed in the state.

As per the revised guidelines, 40 people will be allowed to attend marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts and marriage halls. But permission from either the Joint Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or Tahsildar at the taluks must be obtained. The concerned officers will provide passes for the attendees and only people with passes would be allowed to attend the marriage.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state eased Covid-19 restrictions in four more districts – Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara.