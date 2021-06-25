Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end in green for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended in green for the second day in a row in the Indian share market. The decrease in coronavirus cases in the country and the easing of restrictions has supported the equity market. Both Sensex and Nifty registered their fifth weekly gain in six weeks

BSE Sensex settled at 52,925, higher by 226 points. NSE Nifty ended at 15,860, up by 70 points. All the 11 sector gauges barring the index of FMCG shares ended higher in the NSE. On the BSE, the overall market breadth was positive as 1,789 shares ended higher while 1,418 ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finserv. The top losers in the market were Reliance, NTPC, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, UPL, ONGC, Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto and UltraTech Cement.