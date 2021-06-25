UAE extends ban on flights from India

Dubai: In a major setback to expats who were looking to travel to the UAE, the authorities in the country has extended the suspension of flight services from India until July 21. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in UAE in a notice issued to airmen (NOTAM) has announced that flight services to and from 14 countries including India will be suspended till July 21.

The UAE had announced the suspension of flights from India on April 24. The suspension was extended periodically by the authorities in UAE. The UAE had also imposed an entry ban on all passengers coming from India and those who had been in India any time in the last 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE. Only UAE nationals, diplomats and holders of the UAE golden visa have been exempted from this entry ban.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai had eased the travel restrictions for passengers from three countries including India. The flight service from India to Dubai was supposed to resume from June 23, however the national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines announced on Thursday that flights from India to Dubai will remain suspended. The national air carrier of Dubai also made it clear that the situation may change at any time.