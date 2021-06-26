Ajay Devgn remembers late father Veeru Devgn on Birth Anniversary

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who lost his father, action director and filmmaker, Veeru Devgan, in 2019, remembered him on his birth anniversary on Friday, June 25. Ajay took to his social media handle to share a vintage photo with his dad and penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, Ajay wrote: ‘I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since (sic).’

Veeru Devgn was known for his action choreography in films such as Mr. Natwarlal, Phool Aur Kante, and Shahenshah among many others.

Fans paid their tributes to the late star. ‘Happy birthday to one of the super talented persons in the industry. He was a legend,’ one commented. ‘Love this picture of you and your father,’ while another wrote.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn has a lot of projects lined up. He will be seen in Maidaan, a film inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay has a number of forthcoming films, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhuj: The Pride of India, RRR, MayDay, and Thank God. He will also feature in the Akshay Kumar film Sooryavanshi in a cameo role.

Apart from these, the actor will also make his digital debut with the web series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness soon.