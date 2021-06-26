Bajaj Freerider trademarked in India

According to a recent listing on the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Patent Design and Trademarks website, Bajaj Auto has filed for a new trademark for the name ‘Freerider’ in India. The company applied for the trademark on March 1, 2021, and it was approved on June 21, 2021. There are no specifics on where the newly registered name will be used. As per rumors, the ‘Freerider’ could be a battery-powered motorcycle.

Earlier this year, Bajaj registered the names Bajaj Fluor and Bajaj Fluir in India. These names are rumored to be reserved for electric two-wheelers as well. Under the description box, the new patent document reveals the listing under the ‘Electric Vehicles’ section with tags such as Two Wheelers, Motorcycles, Scooters, Three Wheelers, and Four Wheelers. Needless to say, it could be an electric scooter or a motorcycle, as the other possibilities seem unlikely.

Bajaj Auto currently has only one electric vehicle in its lineup, Chetak Electric. The scooter has been a big hit in India, but factors like limited production capacity and availability are holding it back. However, given the country’s current push for electric mobility with the revised FAME II scheme, Bajaj is likely to expand its current battery-powered product portfolio.