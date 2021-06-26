Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi arrested for threatening her neighbors

Payal Rohatgi, a former Bigg Boss contestant, has had another run-in with the law. The Ahmedabad city police arrested her for allegedly threatening the residents of her housing society. An FIR has been registered against Payal Rohatgi on Thursday and she was taken into custody on Friday. The complaint was lodged by the society chairman Dr Parag Shah, as told by inspector A S Roy of the satellite police station.

Payal has been living with her parents in a residential society in Ahmedabad’s Satellite area over a year. According to the complainant, Payal has been harassing society members and has even threatened children that she would “break their legs” if they played in the common area.

Payal reportedly does not own a house in the society, but she did attend the annual general meeting on June 20 with her parents. According to the FIR, she abused society members during the meeting and posted an abusive message on the society’s WhatsApp group. She also threatened the members that she will get them arrested in false cases.

In 2019, she was arrested for allegedly posting derogatory content about the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. She was later granted bail and released. ‘I’d like to thank everyone for helping me get out. I was terrified in jail, but now I am overjoyed. ‘I have been politically victimized,’ she said in an interview with a major newspaper. Recounting her time in the Bundi jail, she told, ‘I was there for a long time.’ ‘I spent a sleepless night and it was very cold. We slept on the floor on a mattress. It was my first experience in jail and I hope it to be the last.’