Child Labour: Minor bought for sheep herding in Tamil Nadu

Tuticorin: A 40-year-old shepherd in Tamil Nadu reportedly ‘bought’ and coerced a seven-year-old kid into child labour. Local residents contacted authorities, and the little child was rescued, and later sent to a shelter home.

According to sources, the 7-year-old child is from Selatur village in the Pudukottai district. Three months ago, he was brought to shepherd H Hariraj’s home in Ettayapuram in Tuticorin district. The shepherd told the residents that the child is his son. He used to take the youngster to look after his 150 sheep.

Some residents observed the kid weeping on Tuesday. When inquired, they discovered that the youngster had been beaten by the shepherd’s 10-year-old son. On being questioned, the shepherd’s son revealed that his father had purchased the child for Rs 5,000 with the assistance of a guy from Ramanathapuram district.

Locals alerted the police. The officials from the police department and Childline rescued the little child. He was produced in front of the child welfare committee and sent to a children’s home.

Initial investigations indicated that a middleman named Ganesan, a Ramanathapuram resident reportedly assisted the shepherd in obtaining the kid from his parents. He provided the required information about the child and his family and then distanced himself.

The district collector has ordered a probe into the issue. Officials stated a lawsuit will be filed after the role of the minor’s parents, Hariraj, Ganesan, and others were confirmed.