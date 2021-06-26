DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSportsInternational

Euro 2020: Beer bottles will be removed from press conferences for Muslim athletes

Jun 26, 2021, 11:46 am IST

The European football governing body has confirmed that if Muslim players make the request, beer bottles will not be available at Euro 2020 press conferences.

When speaking with reporters earlier in the tournament, Paul Pogba, a Muslim who does not drink alcohol, took out a non-alcoholic beer from the view of cameras. ‘We ask Muslim players whether they want (bottles) or not,’ Uefa said.

The spokesman for Heineken, one of the main sponsors of Euro 2020, said the company ‘would support such an approach’. Cristiano Ronaldo, the star player of Portugal at the tournament, had previously removed a Coke bottle from one of his press conferences and suggested people drink water instead.

