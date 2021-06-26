Euro 2020: Beer bottles will be removed from press conferences for Muslim athletes

The European football governing body has confirmed that if Muslim players make the request, beer bottles will not be available at Euro 2020 press conferences.

When speaking with reporters earlier in the tournament, Paul Pogba, a Muslim who does not drink alcohol, took out a non-alcoholic beer from the view of cameras. ‘We ask Muslim players whether they want (bottles) or not,’ Uefa said.

No beer for Pogba ? The Man Utd midfielder, who does not drink alcohol due to his Muslim faith, removed a beer bottle from the table when speaking to the press following #FRA's win over #GER at #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/kFp5fSH2sx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 16, 2021

Read more: Money laundering case: Ex Maharashtra home minister summoned

The spokesman for Heineken, one of the main sponsors of Euro 2020, said the company ‘would support such an approach’. Cristiano Ronaldo, the star player of Portugal at the tournament, had previously removed a Coke bottle from one of his press conferences and suggested people drink water instead.